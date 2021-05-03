Uduak Akpan, 20, in police net for raping, killing job seeker

By Richard Elesho

Akwa Ibom State Police Command has announced the arrest of a 20-year-old serial rapist Uduak Akpan for raping, killing and burrying a job seeker, Inniobong Umoren.

The suspect had lured the innocent female applicant after she announced her need for a job “to keep body and soul together” on Twitter. She had also indicated Uyo as her location and willingness to learn quickly on the job.

Akpan took advantage of the information to invite the victim for an interview. He subsequently raped and killed her after which he buried her in a shallow grave in his father’s compound.

The victim’s friends raised alarm last Thursday when she did not return from a purported job interview. The police statement on Sunday reads:

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested one Uduak Frank Akpan, 20 years old for kidnapping, raping and murdering one Miss Iniobong Umoren.

“On 30/04/2021, the Command received a report on the disappearance of the victim. Following available leads, men of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Command, led by CSP Inengiye Igosi, consolidated on the initial great progress made by the DPO Uruan, SP Samuel Ezeugo and arrested the perpetrator who confessed to have lured his victim to his house in the guise of giving her a job, but ended up sexually and physically assaulting her which led to her death.

“To cover his tracks, he dragged and buried her in a shallow grave in his father’s compound.

“The deceased has been exhumed and deposited at UUTH (University Of Uyo Teaching Hospital) for autopsy. Suspect is a confessed serial rapist who has owned up to the raping of other victims. He will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Amienghene Andrew, has called on youths and job seekers to be wary of the activities of scammers and other men of the underworld.

“While appreciating the efforts of the social media family and other fighters of injustice, he has condoled with the family and friends of the deceased.”