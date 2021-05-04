Kogi ALGON Chair denies negotiating with kidnappers of colleague

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Chairman of Ijumu Local Government Area LGA of Kogi State, Taifeeq Isah has debunked media reports that he is in discussion with the abductors of his colleague in Yagba West LGA, Pious Kolawole.

Kolawole was abducted on Saturday when gunmen opened fire on his vehicle at Eruku, a boundary town between Kwara and Kogi states.

He was on his way from Ilorin the Kwara State capital to Egbe, his home town in Yagba West

. A Commussioner with the Kogi State Pension Board was killed in the attack.

On Monday, reports flooded the media that the kidnappers had established contact with Kolawole’s family and Taifeeq who doubles as Kogi Chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON who was reported to have admitted negotiating with the gunmen.

Taifeeq’s denial is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Lokoja by his spokesman, Abubakar Sulaiman.

He said the mischievous claims as credited to the Council Chairman “is not only false, but unfounded therefore wished to set the record straight for the benefit of the discerning minds

“It is regrettable to state that the Council Chairman never spoke with any media house nor a journalist and wondered from which pit of hell a statement would be credited to him about his going into negotiation with the abductors.

“While it is important to place on record that the Ijumu Council Chairman is fervently in prayers for the safe release of the abducted Council Boss, he assures also that he is working with the State Government and Security agencies for the safe release of the Council Chairman.