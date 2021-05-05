Verbatim: Why Baba Ijesa may be slammed with life imprisonment – Lagos government

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 7:07 am


 

Baba Ijesha and the legal advice by Lagos Directorate of Public Prosecution

 

 

….Says Prima Facie Case has been established against him

“After due consideration of the facts in the case file, the Directorate of Public Prosecutions issued legal advice on the 4th of May, 2021, which is to the effect that a prima facie case has been disclosed against Mr. Olanrewaju James and recommended he be charged under the following provisions of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015:
“Section 135, Indecent Treatment of a child- punishable by 7 years imprisonment, Section 137- Defilement of a Child-, punishable by life imprisonment, Section 261- Sexual Assault by Penetration- punishable by life imprisonment, Section 262- Attempted Sexual Assault by Penetration, punishable by 14 years imprisonment and Section 263, Sexual Assault-punishable by 3 years imprisonment.”

Below is a document on the legal advice by Lagos Directorate of Public Prosecution:

DPP document

