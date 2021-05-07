Facts on Ifeacho, Lord’s Kingdom Society President, who died at 81

Brother Godwin Ifeacho, the President of Lord’s Ministry of God’s Kingdom Society (GKS) (the Church of the Living God), is dead. He departed on Thursday, 22 April at the age of 81.

According to a statement released by the Ministry, he is survived by his wife, six children, several grandchildren, relations.

The burial arrangement, as contained in the press release, will be announced later by the family.

Below is the full statement:

“The Lord’s Ministry of God’s Kingdom Society (GKS) – The Church of the Living God, hereby announces with deep spiritual grief but with total submission to the will of God Almighty for a fulfilled Christian life, the death of a loyal, committed, humble and gallant soldier of Jesus Christ, the President of God’s Kingdom Society (GKS) Brother (Pa) Godwin Onukwulunjo Ifeacho.

“He died on Thursday, April 22, 2021. He was aged 81.

“An Igbo by tribe, Late Brother (Pa) Godwin O. Ifeacho hailed from Ogwu-Ikpele in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State. He joined the Faith of God’s Kingdom Society in 1957 at Warri. In 1961, he was adopted as a Minister of the gospel and he rose to the status of a Senior Minister and Trustee of the Church. He was inducted as the Chairman of the Executive Board of GKS on Sunday July 24, 2011 and was later appointed as the President of God’s Kingdom Society on Sunday, March 27, 2016 by God’s grace. He remained steadfast till his death.”

He is survived by his wife, six children, several grandchildren, relations and numerous Christian brothers and sisters, amongst whom are:

Sister Anna Obiageli Ifeacho-. Wife

Sister Elizabeth Chukwujekwu- Daughter

Sister Lois Uzoamaka Oyoria- Daughter

Sister Nkeiruka Ibude-. Daughter

Sister Blessing Nwakaku Ifeacho- Daughter

Sister Chikaodinaka Faith Osuji-. Daughter

Brother Samuel Obiajulu Ifeacho-Son.”