Adeboye speaks on son’s death: ‘God gives and takes’

By Ademola Adegbamigbe

As expected by all Christian faithful who are versed in the travails of Job in the Old Testament, Pastor Enoch Adeboye , the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has taken the death of his son, Pastor Dare, with stoic equanimity. He was reported as saying, “God gives and takes when He pleases.” That was an indirect way of reacting to his son’s death.

At the May 2021 Holy Ghost service, which took place on Km 42 Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and monitored on Dove Media, the church’s television channel, he admonished Christians to imbibe the habit of saying ‘It is well’ even at excruciating moments. In other words, people should not blame God in unsavory circumstances.

TNG reports that Adeboye “spoke from the studio of the church’s station – DOVE Media – alongside few officials including his wife, Folu Adeboye, while members of the church gathered at the auditorium along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway,”

He said: “Whatever we have is given to us by God, be it wealth, wife, husband, children e.t.c and if it got taken away by God, all we can do is give God glory for actually giving us the privilege to enjoy those wealth or kids temporarily and it is not for us to complain, blame and question God.”

With biblical reference to Ezekiel 24:16, he said, “God took away Ezekiel’s wife and asked him not to mourn over her”.

“What we see as sorrows might be joy in the sight of God, I mean His ways and thoughts are not the same with ours, we shouldn’t forget that both good and bad happen at God’s command. (Lamentations 3:38).

“Finally in all things let’s learn to say thank you father and It is well. God bless all of you in Jesus’ name,” Adeboye said.

“There is a peace that passes human understanding. It is only God that can give that peace. I thank God that I have that peace.”

On Covid-19, he said: “Don’t listen to any person who says it is by their own wisdom that coronavirus is now subdued in Nigeria. It is because you prayed. You asked God for mercy, and God heard and in the mighty name of Jesus, there will be no third wave.

“But, I want to encourage you that you need to pray again. We have problems of many kinds in Nigeria so very soon; you might be summoned to pray again.”