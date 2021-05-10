Ministry  constitutes Electoral  Committee

Monday, May 10, 2021 6:25 am


Sunday Dare: Minister of Sports and Youth Development

Plans have been  concluded to constitute  electoral  committee  to conduct elections into the new Boards of the 31 Federations whose tenure had lapsed.
The Federal Ministry of Youth and sports Development on the 30th of April 2021, dissolved the boards of 30 National Sports Federations after the expiration of their tenures.
According to a statement  signed  by the Director  of FEAD of the Federal Ministry of Youth and sports Development Dr. Simeon Ebhojaiye: “In order to avoid a vacuum in running the affairs of the Federations, the Ministry swiftly constituted a three- man Caretaker Committee for each to take charge before the elections that will take place in September, 2021.
As part of efforts to organize concise and credible elections that will stand the test of time, the Ministry has concluded arrangements to set up Electoral Committees which will conduct the Federations elections in September 2021.
The Ministry will not rest on its oars in ensuring that its mandate, mission and vision are achieved in repositioning the sports Sector in Nigeria”.
