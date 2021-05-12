Accord Party determined to win 10 LGAs in Lagos

The Lagos State Chapter of the Accord Party on Wednesday said it was determined to win more than 10 local government areas in the July 24 counil elections.

The state Chairman of party, Mr Joseph Beckley, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the party was not working toward winning in all the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas.

Beckley said, “We are not talking about winning the 57 councils but we are determined to win more than 10.”

He said that members of the electorate were ready to vote for the party.

He added that Accord Party was leaving no stone unturned to effectively mobilise the state residents to vote for it.

“People are saying that they need a change from the present crop of council leaders.

“Accord Party is out at the grassroots elections to provide a credible change that will actualise the masses’ yearnings and aspirations,” he said.

He said that the party believed in God and people’s mandate, adding that it was a force to reckon with and should not be overlooked in the elections.

“We want people to come in one accord into Accord Party to end their lamentations on the state of affairs especially at the grassroots.

“People should vote for our party if truly they have been disappointed by the two dominant parties,” he said.

Beckley praised Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) for efforts in organising the polls.

He called for more commitment on the part of the commission in creating the right atmosphere for free, fair, credible and acceptable elections.

“The commission should stand firm in upholding justice and fairness.”

LASIEC has rolled out the timetable and guidelines for the elections.