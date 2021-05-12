OSSAP-SDGs disowns allegedly abandoned Bauchi road project

The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, OSSAP-SDGs has denied report on the social media linking it with an “abandoned” 7 kilometer road project in Gungura Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The management of OSSAP-SDGs in a statement on Friday stated that the road project is not one of its ongoing interventions in Bauchi State.

While emphatically disassociating itself from the road project, OSSAP-SDGs urged the media and other organisations involved in monitoring of government projects to be more painstaking in their investigations before arriving at and coming out with their conclusions.