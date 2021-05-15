JAMB officially shifts 2021 UTME, from 19 June to 3 July

Professor Is-haq Oloyede, Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has announced that the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has been moved from 19 June to 3 July.

Oloyede made the announcement today, 15 May, at a press conference in Abuja.

Originally, candidates were to sit for the papers between 5 and 19 June. But this has now changed.

Moreover, Oloyede announced an extension of registration for the examination by two weeks. It will end on 29 May.