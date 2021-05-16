Kogi PDP accused APC of defacing its secretariat

Kogi chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has alleged that some people in Odolu Ward, lgalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of the state had defaced its secretariat with the inscription of the name of the rival All Progressives Congress, APC.

In a statement through its publicity Secretary, Bode Ogunmola, the party, said the action is tantamount to drumming the drumbeat of violence.

It reminded those who carried out the action that madness is not the exclusive rights of any political party, noting that the action is tantamount to wanting to forcefully secure the property.

The PDP in the statement said such has never happened in the political history of the state, adding that, the APC and particularly those who perpetrated the act, are driving the state on a dangerous path.

While calling on security agencies to fish out the perpetrators, the PDP, advised the APC to call its attack dogs to order and stop further heating the polity in the interest of peace across the state.

The party remind the APC that politically instigated violence would serve no good to anyone.