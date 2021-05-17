Minister Congratulates Okalla at 70

Minister Congratulates Okalla at 70

Monday, May 17, 2021 1:51 pm


 

Emmanuel Okala, as he looks now, left, and when he was a goalkeeper

Minister of Youth and sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has heaped praises on former Green Eagles goalkeeper, Emmanuel Okalla, as he turns 70. He described  Olala as one of the greatest goalkeepers Nigeria, and indeed Africa has ever produced.

A statement signed by the Minister said” On behalf of the Nigerian football family, let me sincerely congratulate Emmanuel Okalla as he turns 70. On this your special day, I wish you God’s guidance, protection, mercy favour and good health, Happy birthday.”
Dare further said” You are truly an icon whose place in Nigerian and African football is already assured. Your role in winning the 1980 Nations Cup and other accomplishments cannot be forgotten. We will continue to celebrate you and pray to God to endow you with good health and long life. God bless you and thanks for all the great memories.”
Okalla is the only Nigerian goalkeeper to be decorated as ‘African Footballer of the Year’ by the African Sports Journalists Union, ASJU .
Okalla manned the post for the Green Eagles for 10 years.
His towering figure at 6ft, 5 inches earned him the nickname ‘Tallest’ and ‘Man Mountain’ by the late legendary radio ace commentator, Earnest Okonkwo.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    NLC members in procession during their rally in Kaduna on Monday 34 mins ago

    Kaduna paralysed as NLC begins 5-day warning strike
    1 hour ago

    Anambra Celebrates Emmanuel Okala at 70  
    4 hours ago

    Over 50,000 Kaduna workers sacked by El- Rufai since 2017 – NLC
    President-General of Agbekoya, Aare Kamorudeen Okikiola Aremu. 4 hours ago

    Why we may join agitations for Yoruba Nation – Agbekoya
    Israel-explosion-in-Gaza 4 hours ago

    Hostilities forced 42,000 Palestinians in Gaza to leave their homes, says UN agency
    WHO Chief, Tedros Ghebreyesus 4 hours ago

    Long working hours cause 745,000 deaths – UN study
    File: Paris St Germain's Neymar 5 hours ago

    Neymar, Mbappe help PSG take title race to final day Ligue 1
    COVID-19: COVID-19 5 hours ago

    COVID 19: Nigeria records lowest daily count with 7 new cases on May 16