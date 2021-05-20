Governor Ben Ayade and Cross River PDP leaders migrate to APC

Governor Ben Ayade and Cross River PDP leaders migrate to APC

Thursday, May 20, 2021 1:03 pm


Governor Ayade

Prof Ben Ayade, Governor of Cross River State, has declared for the All Progressives Congress (APC). In other words, he has dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as earlier predicted by many political pundits.

Ayade was received into his new party by Mai Mala Buni, Yobe Governor and APC caretaker Committee Chair.

Morevor, Ayade directed all party leaders with who were with him in PDP to also jump ship and scamper aboard APC.

As directed by the Governor, the Cross River State the House of Assembly leadership also revealed their intention to also defect from the PDP to APC.

Ayade’s change of camp was the outcome of a earlier meeting he held with six APC Governors.

