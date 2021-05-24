Ondo Govt speaks on alleged adoption of Oodua anthem

Ondo Govt speaks on alleged adoption of Oodua anthem

Monday, May 24, 2021 4:18 pm


Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State

Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State:

By Ayodeji Alabi

The Ondo State government has denied adopting Oodua anthem, saying that the indigenous anthem adopted by the state was distinct from Oodua anthem.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Richard Olatunde, Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Monday in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the state had in the twilight of Akeredolu’s first term in office, adopted the anthem which was being recited after the national anthem at government functions.

He explained that the rationale behind the adoption of the anthem was to promote the tradition and culture of the Yoruba race.

According to him, this clarification is necessary in order to avoid misinterpretation, misconception and outright misunderstanding of the aim of the state government.

“The recently dissolved Ondo State Executive Council (SEC) on Feb. 18, 2021 approved an indigenous anthem for the state.

“But it has come to our notice that the anthem is being referred to as Oodua anthem.

“I wish to state that what was approved for the state was Ondo state anthem and not Oodua anthem,” he said.

