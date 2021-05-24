Open grazing: Presidency tackles Southern governors, reveals Buhari’s plan

Open grazing: Presidency tackles Southern governors, reveals Buhari’s plan

Monday, May 24, 2021 11:16 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari

By Ismaila Chafe

The Presidency has expressed reservation over the position of Southern Governors’ Forum on open grazing, saying their decision to ban open grazing in their states is of questionable legality.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, observed that the governors’ anti-open grazing stance contradicted the constitutional right of all Nigerians to enjoy freedom of movements irrespective of the state of their birth or residence.

He said banning of open grazing by the governors was unnecessary in view of the fact that the president had since approved a number of specific measures to bring a permanent end to the frequent skirmishes between herders and farmers across the country.

The presidential aide said the approved measures were recommended by the Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, in a report he submitted and the president signed off on it back in April.

Shehu said: “It is equally true that their announcement (Southern Governors) is of questionable legality, given the Constitutional right of all Nigerians to enjoy the same rights and freedoms within every one of our 36 states (and FCT) -regardless of the state of their birth or residence.

“Fortunately, this declaration has been preempted, for whatever it is intended to achieve.

“Mr President, who has rightly been worried about these problems more than any other citizen in consultation with farmers and herders alike, commissioned and approved an actionable plan of rehabilitating grazing reserves in the states, starting with those that are truly committed to the solution and compliant with stated requirements.

“With veterinary clinics, water points for animals, and facilities for herders and their families including schooling.

“Through these rehabilitated reserves, the Federal Government is making far-reaching and practical changes allowing for different communities to co-exist side-by-side: supporting farmers to till their fields, herders to rear their livestock and Nigerians everywhere to be safe.’’

The presidential spokesman announced that the work for the full actualisation of the modern reserve system in a few of the consenting states should take off in June.

“The entire country is acutely aware of the strain the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on public finances, for both Federal and States.

“Still, given the pressing urgency of addressing the perennial challenges, the federal funding for the project that has been delayed is now being partly unlocked.

“Actual work for the full actualisation of the modern reserve system in a few of the consenting states should take off in June,’’ he added.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Photos: V.P. Osinbajo virtually meets World Bank Team
    1 hour ago

    MKO Abiola’s Epetedo Declaration: Coalition braces up for 27th anniversary
    Super Eagles 1 hour ago

    Rohr picks Musa, Ekong, 22 others for Cameroon duel in Vienna
    2 hours ago

    Over 150 APC members defect to PDP in FCT
    Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom condoling with women who lost their dear ones to the gunmen 3 hours ago

    Terrorists kill over 100 people in Benue
    CP Eboka Friday, Commissioner of Police Rivers State 3 hours ago

    IPOB: Wife cries out as police detain level 10 civil servant in Rivers
    Governor Nyesom Wike 3 hours ago

    PDP: Wike attacks Babangida Aliyu, says no rift with Secondus
    Prof. Banji Akitoye 6 hours ago

    Yoruba Nation: Akitoye warns Tinubu, others