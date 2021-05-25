Governor Udom Emmanuel: Defection to APC? Forget it! 

*Commissions 4 more roads in Oron

Governor Udom Emmanuel says he has no intention of defecting to any other political party.

He says those using the social media to campaign about his defection are merely trying to make vain noise through the back door.

He was speaking Tuesday before a mammoth crowd of Oron people who came out to welcome him during the comissioning of some major roads intervention and erosion control projects in the area.

“Akwa Ibom is not like any other state, we are people of integrity and cannot be swayed or distracted from our responsibilities by false speculations”.

The Governor maintained that those speculating his defection felt overwhelmed by the developments his administration has brought to Akwa Ibom and where only wishing he could go to their party to replicate same.

“Akwa Ibom is PDP and PDP is Akwa Ibom and all the development in Akwa Ibom are by the PDP government.

He recounted the sad scenero he met when he first visited Oron and how he declared a state of emergency in road intervention and erosion control in the area

While warning detractors against peddling falsehood, he assured that his government is focused on delivering his promises to the people across the three senatorial districts of the state.

He promised to partner with a private ship manufacturer, Engr. Charles Udonwa for the immediate development of ferry services between Oron and Calabar.

He said he was ready to give the ship production expert all the needed support that would ensure the establishment of a ferry yard for ease of marine transport business between Oron and Calabar.

On ongoing projects across the state, Governor Emmanuel maintained that, ” we will not leave office until all the road projects we have embarked upon are completed”.

Welcoming the Governor to Oron, Senator representing Akwa Ibom South, Dr. Akon Eyakenyi thanked the Governor for making Oron Development a priority of his administration.

Senator Eyakenyi said before the advent of his administration in 2015, most parts of Oron were impassable making it impossible for the fishing business to thrive.

“Most of our people lost their lives due to erosion and flooding, houses were lost, communities were deserted but now our story has changed.”

“We Oron people love you because you love us, we are ready to support you in whatever decision you take as our leader,” she added.

Speaking at the occasion, the managing director of Wizchino Engineering, Jack Zu said he fell inside the flood water while moving round to assess the a the governor came for inspection before being awarded the contract for intervention in Oron ”

Jack said the intervention projects in Oron by his company was successful because he had massive cooperation and support from the youths and elders of the communities and thanked the governor for the confidence reposed in him.

In his Goodwill message, the President General of Oro Union, Bishop Etim Ante said the people of Oron were grateful not just because of the roads but because the roads were of very high quality and appealed for more roads to be executed.

Bishop Ante said it was not the first time the Governor was commissioning roads in the local government area, and expressed their support to his government.

The Commissioner for works and fire service, Prof Eno Ibanga said that the roads include the 2.1km Oron Highway, the 1.8km Murtala Muhammed Way, 0.85km Customs road and 0.4km Market Square Road projects all executed with standard side drains and measuring 5.1 kilometres.

Goodwill messages were received from the royal fathers, women and youths in the area.