Police Community Relations Committee gives N1m to 2 cops who rejected bribe

PCRC Zone 2, Garba Rabo, Jamila Buhari,

Two Policemen, Garba Rabo and Jamila Buhari, both Police Inspectors, who rejected N1 million bribe, from a fake drug dealer in Kano State, were on Tuesday, presented with N1 million cheque, by members of Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) Zone Command.

The cheque was received on behalf of the outstanding police officers by Mr. Ahmed Iliyasu, an Assistant Inspection-General of Police (AIG) Zone 2.

It would be recalled that the two police officers from Kano Police Command, attached to Consumer Protection Council (CPC), have sometime in March rejected a bribe sum of N1 million, offered to them a a fake drug dealer.

Presenting the cheque to AIG Illiyasu, PCRC deputy chairman, Honourable Farouk Akintunde, who stood in for the Zonal Chairman, Alhaji B.R.O. Balogun said: “we recognised the good work the police officer have been doing throughout the nation. We are aware of the recent event, sometimes ago at Kano, when two good Officers, did wonderful well rejected a large sum of money as bribe.

“These two Officers rejected the money and this singular act was notice by PCRC Zone 2. Though, the Zone is for Lagos and Ogun States, but because we are all working for the Nigeria Police, ome of our members, who is in France, Bashorun Omotayo Shadrach, who was abreast by the Activities of these police officers and thought it wise that he is from Zone 2 Command, he must appreciate these good Officers in his benevolence. He is doing this, under the umbrella of PCRC Zone 2 and gives out N1 million as palliative to the police officer. Adding that they should be made a model to the Nigeria Police.

” We are using this opportunity to urge you to use your good office to contact police authority in kano State, to do the needful for those gentle officers”.

In his response, AIG Illiyasu, while commending members of the Committee for all assistance rendered to the police, also appreciate them for counting it worthy to reach out to the two Officers.

“I quite appreciate the leadership of PCRC as a critical stakeholders in the structure of national Community policing drive. They have been very vibrant and rending critical role in all this Community police , providing assistance, welfares, endeavours and logistics to our men, I appreciate you so much. “As for the donation, I’ll get in touch with Kano Police Command and ensure that the money get to the two Officers”. After the presentation of the cheque, AIG Illiyasu also commissioned a borehole and water treatment plant, provided by a businessman and a patron of the PCRC, Aree Onikoyi of Yorubaland, Chief Tomori Williams.

AIG Illiyasu while commending Chief Tomori for the borehole and the water treatment plant, said it will go along way in solving water problem been confronted by his men.

The AIG also commissioned a Sienna car bought by the Zone 2 Command of PCRC.