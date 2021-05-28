PFN warns against alleged plot to foist Sharia on Southwest

Richard Elesho

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN has raised the alarm over moves by some groups to use the current efforts at constitutional amendment as smokescreen to introduce Sharia Law into the Southwest region of the country.

It warned against the plot, noting that it could unsettle peace in the region.

A statement from the office of the PFN President, Bishop Francis Wale Oke gave the warning on Thursday and advised the National Assembly to concentrate efforts on solving the current insecurity problems in the country rather than aggravate them.

“The problems confronting our nation are enormous than wanting to create more. Sharia Law is alien to our culture of religious existence in the South-West.

“As such, nobody should through any subterfuge, bring it in so as to cause the crisis,” the body stated.

Introduction of such law to the South West, the PFN warned, would pitch Christians against their Muslim counterparts.

“We want to strongly warn the Senate and those behind this plan to unsettle the peace being enjoyed in this country, to desist before it’s too late.