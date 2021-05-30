Police: How 6 gunmen intercepted, shot Ahmed Gulak dead in Imo

Sunday, May 30, 2021 2:54 pm


Ahmed Gulak: shot dead in Imo

The Police in Imo State has conformed that Ahmed Gulak, former Political Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan, was killed by unknown gunmen Sunday morning.

The Police Command, in statement by its spokesperson, SP Bala Elkana, said Gulak was killed at about 07:20hrs on Sunday by armed bandits who intercepted the cab conveying him and two other persons to Sam Mbakwe Airport.

According to him, Gulak left his room at Protea Hotel without informing the police or any security agency despite the insecurity in the South east, and Imo in particular.

The police spokesperson added that the cab driver conveying Gulak to the airport took an irregular route where his vehicle was intercepted by six gunmen in another vehicle.

The gunmen, the police said in the statement, identified Gulak and shoot him dead.

The police statement read: “On the 30/5/2021, at about 07:20hrs, armed bandits intercepted and attacked a Toyota Camry cab carrying Ahmed Gulak and two others who were on their way to Sam Mbakwe Airport to catch a flight.

“Ahmed Gulak left his room at Protea Hotel without informing the Police nor sister agencies in view of the fragile security situation in the South East and Imo in particular.

“He left without any security escorts and while the cab driver took irregular route to the airport, six armed bandits who rode in a Toyota Sienna intercepted, identified and shot at Ahmed Gulak at around Umueze Obiangwu in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area close to the Airport.

“The Commissioner of Police Imo CP Abutu Yaro, fdc has directed a discreet investigation into the matter as Tactical and Special forces have been deployed to cordon the area and arrest perpetrators.”

