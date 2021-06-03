My wedding day

My wedding day

Thursday, June 3, 2021 4:38 pm


Chimamanda with her parents on her wedding day

By Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

I have always felt that western wedding traditions sideline the mother of the bride — the father walks the bride down the aisle, the father has the first dance with the bride, often the father gives a speech while the mother doesn’t.

Our wedding, many years ago, was small and lovely, just as we wanted it. I asked family and friends not to post any photos publicly. I wanted privacy. But my need for privacy is now superseded by my desire to publicly honour the rare and wonderful woman I called my mother. And I hope this perhaps inspires any young women (and men) out there who are questioning any kind of convention.

Before the wedding, I decided that both my parents would walk me down the aisle. And I decided that my first dance would be with my mother. My father, who I often teasingly called DOS for “Defender of Spouse,” was very supportive. He wasn’t much of a dancer – I inherited his unrhythmic genes – but my mother was. And my mother’s joy on that day was a gorgeous glowing thing.

Convention is something made up by somebody and then repeated by others. If convention feels wrong for you, if your skin bristles and your spirit stalls at the thought of doing something “the way it is done,” then stop and act.

We can make changes. We can try and craft small slices of the life we want.

We can unmake convention to make things more just, more complete, more beautiful.

Not everyone will be happy with you, because it is human nature to try and conserve things as they are, but your spirit will feel full, and there is nothing more meaningful than knowing you have been true to yourself.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    Government Should Make Provision of Housing a Social Service -FUTA Don
    19 mins ago

    Ebikibina Ogborodi appointed NECO Acting Registrar
    34 mins ago

    Two persons shot dead in pirates’ attack in Rivers
    43 mins ago

    Professor Soyinka denounces fake WhatsApp
    55 mins ago

    Ethiopia mandates AU COVID-19 pass for entry, exit
    Lai Mohammed: condemns alleged fake tweet by Odinkalu 1 hour ago

    Lai Mohammed slams Odinkalu over alleged fake tweet
    Force PRO holding up one of the locally manufactured AK-47s 2 hours ago

    I have fabricated, sold 180 Ak-47s in 3 years – Jos man, Joe Micheal
    Gen Togun (rtd): Oyo Amotekun boss 2 hours ago

    Defend yourselves against invaders, Togun tells Southwest people