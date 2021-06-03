Panic over in Kwara community over killing of Fulani leader

Panic over in Kwara community over killing of Fulani leader

Thursday, June 3, 2021 2:44 pm


Silhouette of gunmen, kidnappers and bandits. Gunmen kill one, abduct four in Kaduna church

Silhouette of gunmen

Richard Elesho

The people of Lamba, a small agrarian settlement in Asa Local Government Area, LGA of Kwara State have been panic stricken over the assassination of Alhaji Abdullahi Hardo Buruku, a Fulani leader in the community.

Gunmen attacked Buruku while he was sleeping in his house at about 12.00 midnight on Wednesday, June 2nd. The gunshots woke other residents of the village.

It was gathered that although the gunmen did not remove anything from the deceased apartment, they broke into a shop in the area and satisfied their criminal hearts with drinking.

The Nation reports that, until his death, the deceased was the state branch chairman, Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria.

Suspected assassins had few weeks ago murdered one Magaji in Ballah area of the same local government area.

A resident of the community confirmed the incident, saying“they shot him on the spot. We heard gunshots all over.”

Spokesperson of the state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Babawale Afolabi confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

Mr. Afolabi said that “a case of assassination was reported from Lamba village and our intelligence officers went to the village to ascertain the fact of the information, the information gathered was that at about 12:00am of today (Wednesday), some gunmen invaded Lamba village numbering about 30 in number.

“Some of them went straight to one Mallam Abdullahi Buruku (a prominent herder), that they met three persons in his room and only shot dead the deceased on his chest.”

NSCDC spokesperson added that the gunmen did not demand nor take anything from the deceased house, saying that “the deceased was asleep when they shot him on the chest. The assailants also broke into some provision shops and took some drinks. The entire village members are now in a serious panic.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Lai Mohammed: condemns alleged fake tweet by Odinkalu 11 mins ago

    Lai Mohammed slams Odinkalu over alleged fake tweet
    Force PRO holding up one of the locally manufactured AK-47s 36 mins ago

    I have fabricated, sold 180 Ak-47s in 3 years – Jos man, Joe Micheal
    Gen Togun (rtd): Oyo Amotekun boss 1 hour ago

    Defend yourselves against invaders, Togun tells Southwest people
    Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah 1 hour ago

    Insecurity: Again, Fr. Kukah pillories government
    6 hours ago

    Why Trump shut down his blog
    6 hours ago

    Bishop Kukah explodes: Nigerian leaders lack empathy!
    Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio: asked to be proactive in the inauguration of the board 7 hours ago

    NDDC: Youth group warns of resumption of hostilities in Niger Delta
    8 hours ago

    Plant diseases rob global economy of $220bn annually – UN study