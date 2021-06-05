Buhari’s Twitter ban unbecoming of a democratically elected president – Soyinka

Buhari’s Twitter ban unbecoming of a democratically elected president – Soyinka

Saturday, June 5, 2021 7:57 am


 

Professor Wole Soyinka

 

Professor Sole Soyinka has condemned the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria by the Muhammad Buhari government.

The Nobel laureate said if the President “has a problem with Twitter, he is advised to sort it out between them personally, the way Donald Trump did, not rope in the right to free expression of the Nigerian citizen as collateral damage.”

Below is his brief statement:
“Heard the news of Buhari’s ban on Twitter an hour or so after sending off TO SHOCK AND AWE to the print media. Kindly add my total lack of surprise at this petulant gesture, unbecoming of a democratically elected president.
“If Buhari has a problem with Twitter, he is advised to sort it out between them personally, the way Donald Trump did, not rope in the right to free expression of the Nigerian citizen as collateral damage.
“In any case, this is a technical problem Nigerians should be able to work their way around. The field of free expression remains wide open, free of any dictatorial spasms!”.

