Kumuyi, Adeboye: Why our churches will keep tweeting, despite suspension

Pastors W.F. Kymuyi, General Superintendent, Deeper Life Bible Church and Enoch Adejare Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God have explained why the two religious organisations would keep tweeting. That is despite the suspension of Twitter by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Since Twitter is used in many countries of the world, circumstances in time and geographical space could make the law within Nigeria not binding on the two Christian bodies that are present in major continents of the world. In other words, while their Nigerian branches may obey the rule, tweets could emanate from Deeper Life or RCCG North America or South East Asia. They are still tweets, but not from Nigeria.

Did RCCG break the law? TNG‘s reporter who got the tweet outside Nigeria quoted RCCG: “The Redeemed Christian Church of God is domiciled in more than 170 Nations and Territories. The tweets here are in accordance to Article 19 of the UN universal declaration of Human Rights.

— Pastor Adeboye (@PastorEAAdeboye) June 7, 2021.”

Kumuyi also explained:

“In view of the Twitter ban in Nigeria, please note that the content shared on this handle is targeted at a global audience in more than 5 continents and over 100 Nations and we share the content from any of these locations.

— Pastor William F. Kumuyi (@pastorwf_kumuyi) June 7, 2021.”

Meanwhile, negotiations between the Nigerian government and Twitter authorities are still ongoing. Yesterday, G. Onyeama, Foreign Affairs Minister. He gave a condition that Nigeria would be ready to lift Twitter suspension if social media would be “used responsibly.

