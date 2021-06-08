Ogun LG poll: Activist dissociates self from statement over APC primaries

A political activist, Mr Ramoni Sonuga, has dissociated himself from media reports indicating that some leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State had resorted to imposition of candidates against the popular wishes of the general members of the ruling party.

He denied ever issuing any statement alleging that party leaders were imposing aspirants rather than allowing those who won the APC primaries to emerge as the candidates for the July 24 local government elections in the state.

Sonuga, who hails from Ikenne Local Government Area of the state, according to the circulating reports, was said to have cited that of his local government as an example and allegedly called for the intervention of Governor Dapo Abiodun who, incidentally, is also from the local government.

In a chat with reporters, Sonuga debunked the comments credited to him, saying the development was just a futile attempt by some unscrupulous politicians to paint him in a bad light before Governor Abiodun and the party leaders.

He said, “I was never a party to drafting any statement. In fact, it was some of my friends and party leaders that drew my attention to the blatant lies. I have no hand in any petition to the governor on the candidates our great party, APC, is fielding both for Ikenne local government and the entire state.

“It is the duty of the party to decide who will fly its flag during any election and not an individual. So, I am on the same page with the party over the candidates picked for the forthcoming local government elections and I wish them all the very best. I have also instructed my lawyers to take this matter up as I won’t lie low and allow some media to damage my hard earned reputation.”

Meanwhile, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State, Elder Olayiwola Adio Odunsi, has urged all chairmanship and councillorship aspirants who felt shortchanged in the process of selecting the party’s candidates for the July 24 local government elections to have absolute confidence in the state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

He advised the aggrieved aspirants to have confidence in the capability of the Governor to seek redress and ensure that justice prevails.

Odunsi said this on Monday while speaking with newsmen at Abeokuta, the state capital.

He stated that aspirants who felt shortchanged should await the decision of the Governor whom, he noted, is a product of democracy.

The chieftain observed that it was indeed true that some party members are not happy with how the party leaders handled the emergence of candidates for the July 24 local government elections but that the governor was quite aware of this and he would ensure that the grey areas are sorted out.

“I want to urge all our teeming party members to remain committed to working for the victory of the party in the forthcoming local government elections. Our dutiful governor is well aware of all the grievances and I have that assurance that with his God’s given wisdom, everything will be resolved amicably and for the progress of our dear party, APC. So, let’s remain united and keep working for the progress of our party, APC.”