Again, gunmen attack Zaria, abduct many

Again, gunmen attack Zaria, abduct many

Sunday, June 13, 2021 2:44 pm


Silhouette of gunmen, kidnappers and bandits. Gunmen kill one, abduct four in Kaduna church

Silhouette of gunmen

Barely two days after an attack on Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, Kaduna state, unknown gunmen have again attacked Kofar Gayan and Kofar Kona areas of Zaria and abducted some residents.

ASP Mohammed Jalige, Police Public Relations Officer, Kaduna State Command, who confirmed the incidence, said he was trying to gather details to update the press.

However, an official of Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KadVS), who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on condition of anonymity Sunday in Zaria, said the incident occurred between 12.01 and 1.00am on Saturday night.

The official, who did not give details on the exact number of people abducted by the kidnappers, said the incident occurred around Government Girls Secondary School, Kofar Gayan.

An eyewitness, Malam Abdullahi Mohammed, a resident of the area,told NAN that no fewer than 12 people were abducted during the operation.

He added that about eight people were kidnapped from a single house, while others were picked separately.

Similarly, daughter of one of the victims, Hafsat Kusfa,said the bandits broke into their home around 12.01 am and assembled them in front of the house.

She added that the bandits, who were about seven in number carrying guns and machets, took away eight members of her family, including her father, mother, sisters and brothers.

Kusfa said her father and mother, as well as some of the kidnapped victims, were later released through the efforts of security men who intercepted the hoodlums.

The attacked is coming barely two days after similar incident at Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, where one student was killed, while two lecturers and eight students were abducted.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    12 mins ago

    Police should apologise to protesters arrested on June 12, 2021
    EURO 2020: Organizers will support protest against racism 27 mins ago

    UEFA backs protests against racism during Euro 2020
    Dikio: Presidential Adviser on Amnesty Programme 45 mins ago

    Ex-militants in Ondo threaten court action over unpaid benefits
    1 hour ago

    Standing the world on its head
    Oyegun 1 hour ago

    Odigie-oyegun: APC government must respond to demands for change, true federalism
    2 hours ago

    June 12: Kogi SDP Chair demands electoral reforms
    condemns stoppage of June 12 protests in Kogi 2 hours ago

    June 12: Activist condemns Kogi Govt for preventing protests
    2 hours ago

    How Boko Haram is enticing new members – Gov. Zulum