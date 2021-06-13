Ogun mother, Blessing Agoro, explains why she sold her 2 daughters for N300,00

By Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

A 35-year-old housewife, Blessing Ebuneku Agoro has explained why she sold her two children to a yet to be identified Port Harcourt, Rivers State couple for N300,000.

Blessing made the confession after she was arrested by personnel of Ogun Police Command for selling her two biological daughters, four- year- old Semilore and five-year-old Deborah.

Spokesperson for the Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement said the suspect was arrested, following a report at Redeemed Camp divisional headquarters by her husband, Oluwaseyi Agoro.

According to the police spokesperson, the husband had reported that he travelled for some time, and when he returned on the 8th of June 2021, he couldn’t find his two daughters.

He stated further that all efforts he made to make his wife tell him the whereabouts of the children proved abortive; hence he decided to report to the police.

Upon the report, the DPO Redeemed Camp division CSP Alabi Akinjide detailed his detectives to apprehend the suspect, who had already been with the camp’s code of conduct department.

On interrogation, the suspect explained to the police that her husband left home for the past two years, and while he was away, she found it difficult to cater for the two children and the other two children she had for another man.

She stated further that while she was contemplating on what to do, one Kolawole Imoleayo introduced her to a couple in Port Harcourt who are in dire need of children, and she sold the two daughters to the couple at the rate of three hundred thousand naira (300,000).

Her confession led to the arrest of the said intermediary, Kolawole Imoleayo. They are both assisting the police in their investigation.

The commissioner of police CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the transfer of the suspects to anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

He equally directed that, the children must be rescued and brought back to their parents as soon as possible.