Sports ministry dissolves board of AFN

By Muhyideen Jimoh

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has dissolved the board of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), upon the expiration of its term.

The ministry said this in a statement by John Joshua-Akanji, Special Adviser to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on Monday in Abuja.

It stated the the board was dissolved upon the expiration of its tenure.

“Pursuant to article 10.4 of the 2017 constitution of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, the ministry hereby dissolve the board of the AFN, ” the ministry said.

The ministry said it understood that the AFN would be holding an elective congress on Monday.

“We have advised that the elections should be organised in accordance with the 2017 constitution of the AFN as contained in the agreement reached at the reconciliation meeting held in Abuja last April and brokered by the Confederation of African Athletics and World Athletics,” the ministry added.

The ministry enjoined delegates at Monday’s Elective Congress to eschew bitterness and vote for candidates that can unite the federation.

The AFN had at its extraordinary congress on Sunday in Abuja asked the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to invoke article 10.4 of its constitution and dissolve the outgoing board.