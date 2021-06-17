We are ready to resume Continuous Voter Registration – INEC

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) days it is fully ready to resume the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) scheduled for June 28.

INEC Deputy Director, Voter Education Division, Mrs Mary Nkem, stated this at a road show on the CVR organised by the commission in Abuja.

Nkem said that the road show was to sensitise and to mobilise eligible voters in the FCT for the exercise.

“It is also to let FCT residents know those who are being targeted in the exercise.

“Those who have turned 18 after the last registration exercise, or those who are more than 18 years but have never registered.

“This exercise is also for those who have issues with their accreditation during the past elections, those who have issues with their Permanent Voter Cards or their biometric details,” Ekem explained.

She said that the exercise would be taking place from 9 a.m. to 3p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding weekends.

“It will involve two processes, that is, online pre-registration and physical registration.

“ So, people can sit in the comfort of their homes and login details for registration.

“Then go to any of our local government or state office to capture their biometrics and photographs; or you appear physically at any designated register,” she said.

She said that the commission would come up with the guidelines for the collection of PVCs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the road show was used to sensitise FCT residents in different languages including English, broken English, Hausa, Ibo and Yoruba.

Fliers containing details of the pocess, time and date for the exercise were also distributed to residents.

The road show, which took off from INEC Headquarters, went through Federal Secretariat, Asokoro, AYA Roundabout, Garki Market, Area 11, Wuse Market and Utako Market.

At the road show were INEC staff members from the voter education and publicity department, members of the National Youth Service Corps, among others.