2023: Kogi Elders Forum declares support for Yahaya Bello, tasks FG on projects

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

A group of elder statesmen, the Kogi Elders Forum, has declared support for the 2023 presidential ambition of Governor Yahaya Bello.

The group however asked the Federal Government to complete various ongoing projects in the state while also offering Kogi indigenes more employment and appointment opportunities.

Chairman of the Forum, Chief Julius Elukpo stated this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of a meeting of the Forum in Lokoja.

Chief Elukpo who noted that Governor Yahaya Bello has demonstrated capacity since assumption of office, emphasized the need for all stakeholders in the state to support his Presidential aspiration.

The Forum also called on the Federal Government to prioritize its projects in the state.

Chief Elukpo who expressed displeasure over the abandoned Lokoja-Ganaja Road and all federal roads across the state, appealed for prompt attention.

He also decried the imbalance and non reflection of Federal Character in the appointment of Heads of Federal Government Agencies in the state.

The elder statesman lamented that indigenes of the states were relegated despite their roles in nation building.

He urged the Federal Government to extend the rail line from Itakpe to the Federal Capital Territory, stressing that it will ease pressure on the high way.