Another PDP lawmaker defects to APC

By Awayi Kuje

Mr David Maiyaki, lawmaker representing Karu/ Gitata at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress ( APC).

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the speaker of the House announced this while reading the defection letter during plenary in Lafia on Monday.

Abdullahi, while congratulating the lawmaker for joining APC assured him of equal treatment with other members of the party.

The speaker said that APC remained a party to beat in 2023 in the state.

“You have taken a wise decision. I congratulate you for the step taken as you have taken the best step. I want to assure you of equal right with other members of the party.

“We have catch another big fish, I want to assure you of our cooperation and support to enable you succeed.

“With the defection, we have completed 10 members from Western zone as APC lawmakers,” he said.

Earlier, Maiyaki said he decided to join APC in the best interest of the people of his constituency and the state at large.

The lawmaker who was the Chairman, House Committee on Land and Survey, said that he consulted widely with his people on his decision to move from PDP to APC.

with the defection of the lawmaker, APC now has 20 members, leaving PDP with three members, while Zenith labour party (ZLP) has one.