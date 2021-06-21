Ogun Community Gets Solar Borehole with Charging Kiosk

By Daniels Ekugo

International Water Association, Young Water Professionals Nigeria in partnership with Barutren and Walk4water Denmark recently donated a 5000 liter water reservoir solar powered borehole water facility with charging kiosk to residents of Orisada Eyo community in Ogun state.

The chairman of International Water Association, Young Water Professionals in Nigeria and also the Principal Consultant at HSP, a water and sanitation company, Mrs Bibilore Omotosho said: “The project has health implications for all and sundry. It is not everywhere you get clean water but as representative of Young Water Professionals ,we made it possible for residents of Orisada Eyo, especially the people of this community to have unhindered access to clean water which goes a long way to ensuring improved health.”

Mrs Bibilore Omotosho further stated that,”for sustainability in village like this, we have installed a solar panel to power the borehole and also built a charging kisok where resident can charge their phones and other light targets because of power problem.

The Director and Founder Barutren, Mr. IHSAN BARUT, said “there are over 785 Million people who do not have access to clean drinking water and we are proud to partner with IWA- YWP, Nigeria to do what we can to alleviate the global water crisis.

According to the contractor engineer Mr Lateef Kolade,”So for this borehole we have gone so deep 90 meter to the water table and the evidence of that is that the water is tasteless, colorless, odourless and meets United Nations water purity standard and it will last”.

The Baale of Orisada Eyo, Chief Kehinde Hussein while expressing appreciation for the project. He said: “our youths are not lazy and IWA- YWP Nigeria has been a blessing to this community. We are grateful.”

Another resident, community youth, said the project will go a long way in alleviating the problems of water in the community and we will be appreciated forever.”