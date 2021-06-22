Drama as new LG Chair resumes under trees in Rivers

Chairman of Emohua Local Government area in Rivers State, Dr. Chidi Lloyd, resumed duty on his first day of office under trees.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
There was mild drama in Rivers on Tuesday as the newly inaugurated  Chairman of Emohua Local Government area of the State, Dr. Chidi Lloyd, resumed under a tree within the premises of the Council in his first day of office.
Dr Lloyd, was a former chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, Director-General of Buhari/Osinbajo APC Campaign Committee in 2019 before defecting to the Peoples Democratic Democratic, PDP, the platform on which he contested the last local government election.
He was also a former leader of Rivers State House of Assembly.
Our Correspondent gathered from the Council headquarters  that Lloyd opted for the open space after complaining that the  office of the immediate his immediate predecessor, Tom Aliezi, was too filthy  and unkempt.
Lloyd also addressed staff of the council under the tree on Monday alongside his deputy.
Many observers speculate that the action of the action of the new Chairman may be a publicity stunt to attract attention. The picture of the new chairman caused social media buzz when they surfaced on the internet.
Many however said the Chairman’s action was targeted at portraying the immediate past administration of Tom Aliezi as lacking in sanitation etiquette.
It was also gathered that Chidi Lloyd described the sanitary  condition of the Council Headquarters as “shameful and regrettable”
Lloyd who holds PhD in Law and was Lecturer in Faculty of Law, University of Nsukka has vowed to tackle insecurity and illegal oil bunkering in the  Local government area.

