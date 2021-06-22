Kwara: Female corpse found in hotel room

Kwara: Female corpse found in hotel room

Tuesday, June 22, 2021 11:52 pm


The Kwara Police Command says it is trying to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of a lady in an hotel room in Ilorin, the State capital

The yet to be identified corpse was found at Premium Diamond hotel, Adewole area of the city, according to a statement by the Police Spokesman Mr Okasanmi Ajayi on Tuesday.

The body according to the Police, was found intact and not mutilated as confirmed by doctors.

The state police command has now alerted any member of the public, whose daughter or female ward had been missing since May 28, 2021, to visit the Homicide Section of the command’s CID for possible identification of the corpse for release.

In a graphic account of the discovery, the police spokesman said, ” On 28/05/2021, at about 1930hours, while responding to a call from one Olalekan Anafi, the supervisor of Premium Diamond hotel, Adewole area, Ilorin, revealed that on 27/5/2021, at about 1400hours, one Adegboye James (m), of No 12, Okelewo Street, Ede, Osun state, lodged at the above-mentioned hotel.

“The said Adegboye James, went out and came back with a lady. “He later checked out of the hotel without the knowledge of any of the hotel staff.

“The following morning, when nothing was heard from the room occupied by the said lodger, a spare key was used to open the room and were confronted by the dead body of the lady,” the statement disclosed.

It was further discovered that the name and address of the lodger as reflected in the hotel’s logbook was fake. The spokesman said investigations into the incident was already at an advanced stage as ordered by the state police commissioner, Mohammed Lawal Bagega, “to arrest the lodger.”

