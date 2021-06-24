Photos: 3-bedroom flat gift and Chioma Ajunwa’s reaction

Thursday, June 24, 2021 11:23 pm
Olympian Chioma Ajunwa
Emotional… Olympian Chioma Ajunwa after Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos announced the redemption of the reward of a 3-bedroom flat for winning the long jump gold at the 1996 Atlanta Games… today
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
25 years after! Sanwo-Olu fulfils government’s 3-bedroom flat pledge to Chioma Ajunwa
Wike: How I’m getting funds to finance projects
Port Harcourt Campus of Nigeria Law School will be ready in 6 months- Wike
Academy of Science commends Edo preparedness to tackle gender-based violence
Kebbi abduction, danger signal to security in North-West, says Gov. El-Rufai
Buhari allocates houses to 1994 Super Eagles squad
We’re proud of Ajimobi, even in death- Oyo APC
NRC to begin Sunday service on Lagos/Ibadan railway — MD
What do you think?