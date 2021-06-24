Photos: 3-bedroom flat gift and Chioma Ajunwa’s reaction

Photos: 3-bedroom flat gift and Chioma Ajunwa’s reaction

Thursday, June 24, 2021 11:23 pm


Olympian Chioma Ajunwa

Emotional… Olympian Chioma Ajunwa after Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos announced the redemption of the reward of a 3-bedroom flat for winning the long jump gold at the 1996 Atlanta Games… today

