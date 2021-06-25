Just in: Buhari welcomes Sen. Nwaoboshi to APC

Delta Senator, Peter Nwaoboshi has decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP days after he was suspended by his former party.

The surprised defection of the Senator representing Delta North was announced at Aso Rock presidential villa on Friday when he was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by the leadership of National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of APC.

Present at the state House for the event were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege and Malam Mai Buni, the Chairman of CECPC of APC among others.

“You are welcome to the progressives family,” the President said while welcoming Nwaoboshi to the APC.

The Deputy Senate President said Senator Nwaoboshi’s decision to join the APC clearly shows that the effort of the CECPC was yielding fruit.

The Senator was warmly welcomed by party members.