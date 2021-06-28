61 Athletes  to fly Team Nigeria  Flag in Tokyo

Monday, June 28, 2021


 

Chief Sunday Dare, making his speech

Team Nigeria will depart for the Tokyo  2020 Olympics  in two batches with 61 athletes flying the country’s flag, says Minister of Youth and sports Development Mr Sunday Dare.
The  Minister  made this  disclosure on Monday while  addressing the plenary meeting with National Sports Federations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic games at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.
According to the Minister,
“The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of 2020  affected the organisational structures of both the Olympic and Paralympic  Games. This consequently pushed International Federations (IFs) to
review their international sporting calendar and qualification pathway for
athletes in their quest to participate at the Games.
These challenges, no doubt were difficult to overcome, but could not
stop us as a great nation in ensuring that our athletes are strongly supported
and motivated to achieve this milestone.
“I must sincerely commend each and every one of you for your commitment and for standing together in this journey. Specifically, I thank
President Muhammadu Buhari for his immense support in approving and ensuring that funds were released to enable our athletes attend series of
qualification tournaments.
As at today, Nigeria has qualified 61 athletes across 9 Sports for the
Olympics, and 22 athletes in 4 Sports for the Paralympic Games, which are: Athletics-22, Badminton-3,  Basketball-24, Canoe sprint-1, Gymnastic-1, Rowing-1, Taekwondo-1, TableTennis-1,  Wrestling-1 which sums up to 61 and for Paralympic Games we have;
Para Athletics-5, Para Powerlifting-10, power rowing-1, Para Table Tennis-6 summing up to 22.”
The Minister further
said “The recent qualification of Nigeria for the Women’s 4x100m, Women’s
4x400m and 4x400m Mixed Relays was a significant achievement for the
country, while still awaiting the World Athletics (WA) to ratify the slots in a  few
days.The Ministry in collaboration with the Nigerian Olympic Committee has
scheduled a 14-day Pre-Games Training Camp (PGTC) for the athletes in
Kisarazu , Japan. This move is to further expose the athletes to adequate
preparations ahead of their events as well as to give them ample time to adjust to the Japanese time zone. It is also strategic to meet with COVID-19
regulations. For the Olympic Games, the first batch of the athletes are scheduled to depart for Kisarazu on 6th July, 2021 while the second batch
depart on 13th July, 2021. The paralympic Teams will depart in one batch on 8th
 August, 2021.
The Minister said  in order to ensure a hitch-free participation  in Tokyo, the Ministry had engaged four (4) Travel Agencies to handle flight tickets of Team Nigeria Contingents.
” As the Games are gradually approaching, I feel it would be necessary
for us to finalize on our strategies towards ensuring podium success at both
the Olympics and the  Paralympic Games”,the Minister concluded.

