NANS denies associating, meeting with Gumi

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has disassociated itself from a purported meeting with a Muslim clergyman, Sheik Ahmad Abubakar Gumi who has been advocating amnesty and negotiation with bandits associated with kidnapping of students and other crimes.

The President of NANS Comrade Okereafor Bestman Opeyemi who said this during a press conference in Abeokuta added that the students’ body has absolute confidence in the ability of security agencies in the country to overcome bandits.

According to him, NANS does not believe in sitting or negotiating with bandits.

“NANS is dissociating itself from a purported meeting with Sheik Gumi a known friend of notorious bandits,kidnapping, raping and killing our students. And injustice to one is an injustice to all!

“The leadership of NANS under my watch has absolute confidence insurance gallant and intelligent security agents and therefore imploring them to ensure the prompt release of abducted Nigerian students still in captivity in different parts of the country.”

“We strongly believe in the non negotiable and indivisible unity of Nigeria,” said the NANS President.

NANS also threatened to shut down Kaduna except Governor Nasir El-Rufai reverse the increase fees to be paid by students in the state owned tertiary institutions.

He asked the governor to reverse all increments in fees within 14days.

NANS also noted that information at their disposal reveals that a student of College of Education, Gidan Waya, Kafanchan was allegedly killed by security operatives on the 28th of June, 2021 during a peaceful protest against the hike in their tuition in Kaduna State.

The body also urged all state governors to equip security agents in their respective state with latest digital gadgets such as drones, mobility among others basically to help flush out bandit and criminal elements in their states.