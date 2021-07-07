Buhari appoints Abdulahmid as new Envoy to WTO

Buhari appoints Abdulahmid as new Envoy to WTO

Wednesday, July 7, 2021 9:36 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari: appoints envoy for WTO

President Muhammadu Buhari: appoints envoy for WTO

By Emmanuella Anokam

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Adamu Abdulahmid as the new Nigeria’s Ambassador to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Geneva, Switzerland, for a period of four years.

The appointment is contained in a letter to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, from the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Adebayo, in a statement by Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, ministry’s Permanent Secretary on Wednesday charged the new Ambassador to cooperate with Director-General of WTO, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and members of international organisations to enhance Nigeria’s trade.

Until his appointment, Abdulahmid was the Acting Head/Charge d’ Affaires of Nigeria Trade Office to the WTO, Geneva, Switzerland.

He is a holder of Msc. Economics and International Development, Masters in Business Management and Leadership, Doctorate of International Relations and Economic Diplomacy.

He has acquired 28 years of working experience on World Trade matters and Trade Negotiations.

