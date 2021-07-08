COVID-19: Nigeria registers 110 new infections

COVID-19: Nigeria registers 110 new infections

Thursday, July 8, 2021 8:43 am


Covid-19 Test in Nigeria

Covid-19 Test in Nigeria

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) registered 110 new COVID-19 cases, with no related death in the daily infection chart.

The centre disclosed this on its official website on Thursday morning.

The public health agency noted that the country’s fatality toll stood at 2,122, while the new cases jerked up total infections to 168,110.

It added that the 110 cases were reported from six states and the FCT, with Lagos State recording 88, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the state to 59,987, with 58,515 discharged and  456 deaths.

The NCDC said that Rivers recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19, noting that “this brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 7,351 with 7,187 discharged and 101 deaths.”

Other states were Akwa Ibom; 4, Jigawa; 2, Ogun; 2, while the FCT and Kano State recorded one each.

The agency also discharged three people from isolation centres across the country after they have been successfully treated, bringing the total number of discharged cases in the country to 164,408.

The public health agency noted that the country’s active COVID-19 cases were still over 1,500, with 1,016 in Lagos State alone.

The NCDC said that the country had tested a total of over 2.3 million samples from its roughly 200 million population.

It added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

It, therefore, urged Nigerians to take the COVID-19 vaccine as it was safe and effective.

It noted that “the fight against COVID-19 vaccine misinformation is an aggressive one  that requires Nigerians to play their role. To return to life as we know it, we must increase vaccine acceptance.”

The News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) reports that the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has also assured Nigerians that the COVID-19 vaccine has no electromagnetic ingredients that can cause side effects.

The NPHCDA disclosed this while reacting to reports on social media that electronic devices recognised people that had received the AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    file: A virtual FEC meeting in session 10 mins ago

    Nigerian Govt approves 2022 – 2024 MTEF/FSP
    Jovenel Moise: Assassinated President of Haiti 17 mins ago

    Haitian police kill 4 suspects, detain 2 over murder of president
    Multichoice: FIRS moves to recover alleged N1.8 trillion tax debt 26 mins ago

    FIRS moves to recover alleged N1.8trn unpaid tax from Multichoice Nigeria
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson 39 mins ago

    Britain to announce date to open up for fully vaccinated travelers
    44 mins ago

    “APC, PDP Already Concede November 6 Election” – Obiano
    Picture 2: The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed (left), greets the German Minister of State for Culture, Prof. Moniker Grutters, during a meeting on the repatriation of looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria, in Berlin, Germany, on Wednesday. 1 hour ago

    Nigeria demands unconditional return of all looted artefacts from Germany
    9 hours ago

    Nigeria On The Brink: Where Are The Patriots?
    9 hours ago

    FEC approves N86.5bn for roads in Rivers, Lagos States