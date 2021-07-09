What South-East will gain from embracing APC – Ebonyi chieftain

By Chukwuemeka Opara

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi, Chief Chaka Nweze, says the party has the potential to launch the South-East to the country’s mainstream politics.

Nweze, the APC pioneer Secretary in the state, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki.

He said the current defections into the party in different parts of the country showed its acceptability by Nigerians.

The former executive and later Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ohaozara Local Government Area said the party was poised to continue to hold power beyond 2023.

He said: “APC provides the southeast an opportunity of integrating with the central government and contribute to major decision making.

“We are happy to control Imo and Ebonyi and reports of more states joining the fray are pleasing,” Nweze said.

He also said that APC’s complete dominance of the zone would attract the dividend of democracy to check complaints of marginalisation by the zone.

“It would strengthen the zone’s bid for the 2023 presidency and re-orientate all secessionist groups to identify with a united Nigeria,” he said.

He urged party faithful in Anambra and beyond to collaborate to ensure that they clinched the November gubernatorial poll.

“All the party’s stakeholders in Anambra should collectively support Chief Andy Uba’s candidacy to ensure that he emerged victorious at the poll.

“This should not be a period for rancour or division but sacrifice and concentration on the task ahead,” Nweze said.

He urged the party’s national leadership to begin preparations for the Anambra poll by appointing a reputable chieftain to lead its campaign team.

“Gov. David Umahi fits into this role because he can harness resources with relevant connectivity to raise a winning team.

“Umahi has the ears of the presidency and attracted attention to the zone from relevant quarters,” he said.