Dangote Cement acquires 2,000 new vehicles

Dangote Cement acquires 2,000 new vehicles

Monday, July 12, 2021 2:22 pm


Dangote Cement truck

By Kola Adeyemi

Dangote Cement Plc has acquired 20,000 additional vehicles to enhance the distribution of the company’s cement products in the country.

The company’s Spokesman, Tony Chiejine, said in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lokoja that the new vehicles, made up of trucks, trailers and tippers, were acquired at a cost of $150 million US dollars.

According to him, the company had recently taken delivery of another set of trucks, trailers, bulk tankers, tippers, cargo trucks and bulk cement tankers.

“These assets would meet the expected increase in demand for transportation of cement to every part of the country and create employment for over 4,000 people in Nigeria,” he said.

“We have acquired the new trucks in line with our new expansion capacity in Obajana, Ibese, Gboko and the new cement plant coming up on stream at Okpella, Edo State in few weeks time,” Chiejine said. .

He disclosed that the Dangote Fertiliser Company had just taken delivery of 500 trucks from Dangote Sinotruk West Africa Ltd. for the distribution of Urea brand of fertiliser to different parts of the country.

“The Dangote Sinotruck West Africa Ltd is a joint venture between Dangote Industries Ltd and Sinotruk China,” Chiejine explained.

He quoted Alhaji Abdu Dantata, Group Executive Director, Logistics and Distribution, as saying that the acquisition was due to the growing needs of the business.

“This is especially as regards the increased trucking demands encountered lately, due to the surge in the demands for cement.

“The establishment of our clinker export terminals at Apapa and Onne Port led to the purchase of heavy duty tippers for haulage of clinker from the plants to the terminals.

“The introduction of these trucks would improve customers’ demand, improve on job creation in the country, as well as promote the economic development of Nigeria,” Dantata said. ( NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    40 mins ago

    The voices of man and God may differ
    59 mins ago

    Osinbajo to Nigeria’s Olympics Team: “You Stand on the Shoulders of Giants”
    Police: make arrests during EURO 2020 final 1 hour ago

    49 arrested, 19 police officers injured in London amid Euro 2020 final
    Ike Ekweremadu: Insists on decentralisation of the police 2 hours ago

    Nigeria’s policing system has failed woefully – Ekweremadu
    Southgate: worried by racial abuse directed at black players who missed penalty against Italy 2 hours ago

    Southgate, FA worried by racist abuse aimed at England players after defeat
    2 hours ago

    Join the New Tribe
    Sound Sultan 3 hours ago

    Sound Sultan: I’m shocked, saddened, says Lai Mohammed
    5 hours ago

    When Obasanjo and Uba Brothers Dealt With Anambra State