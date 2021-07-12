Mbaka seeks freedom for Nnamdi Kanu

Mbaka seeks freedom for Nnamdi Kanu

Monday, July 12, 2021 5:34 pm


Father Mbaka: asks FG to release Nnamdi Kanu

Father Mbaka: asks FG to release Nnamdi Kanu

Richard Elesho

Controversial Catholic Priest and Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, AMEN, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has called on the Federal Government to deploy the type of energy used in the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu in tackling rampant insecurity in the country.

He called for the release of Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, who was arrested in Kenya and deported home for continuation of his treason trial. The fiery cleric reportedly made the demand for his release public on Sunday.

According to The Punch, Mbaka said he made the request when some government agents, whom he did not mention, allegedly came calling with some offers.

He said, “Some persons came to me some time ago that they have two slots for me. I told them I don’t need such offers because I have a slot that I need. They said I should mention what I need.

“My first request was that they should release Nnamdi Kanu because since you people arrested him, we have lost many lives, so of what use is his arrest if after he was arrested, kidnapping hasn’t stopped in the North? Arresting him doesn’t solve the problem.”

“Where were the nation’s security agencies when several students were kidnapped?” he asked while urging the government to use the same energy used in arresting Kanu to arrest kidnappers.

Mbaka, while attributed the rise in criminality to the activities of the politicians who purchase arms for the thugs during elections, advised the government to use the same vigour used in arresting Kanu to arrest insecurity, poverty, unemployment, activities of herdsmen, injustice and nepotism.

