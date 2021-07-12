Rivers Council Chair raises alarm after meeting only 47 out of 781 Staff on duty post.

Monday, July 12, 2021 11:11 pm


Executive Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Hon. Michael John Williams

By Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

The Executive Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Hon. Michael John Williams, has raised alarm over a situation where only 47, out of the 781 staff of the council Staff were found on duty.

Describing as the situation as  “totally unacceptable,” he vowed that appropriate sanctions will be meted out to absentees

According reports from the mainly riverine local government, the newly inaugurated Chairman made the disclosure during a working visit to the council secretariat in Degema on Friday.

Shocked and embarrassed by the number of absentees, Williams warned that his administration would no longer tolerate the irresponsible conduct of some staff who either completely absent themselves from work, or come late to work.

While harping that council workers must justify their pay by doing the job they were hired and receiving pay for, he maintained that the no-work-no-pay regime declared by his administration upon assumption of office was still very much in force.

The council boss emphasized that members of staff of the council must report to work regularly and on time; in line with their terms of engagement, or face necessary actions.

He said the council under his watch was undergoing regeneration while calling on all well-meaning people to join hands with his administration to birth a new Degema local government Council area, DELGA.

