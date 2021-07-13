‘I’m extremely devastated’- Wife reacts to re-arrest of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Uchechi, wife of detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has said she is devastated by the re-arrest of her husband by the authorities.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, had recently announced the ‘interception’ of Kanu at an unnamed African country.

Kanu, who is facing an 11-count charge of treason, treasonable felony, terrorism and illegal possession of firearms, among others, jumped bail in 2017 and left the country.

He was re-arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday and ordered to be remanded in the custody of the DSS, while the case was adjourned till July 26 and July 27.

The court had ordered the detention of the IPOB leader at the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS pending the resumption of his trial on July 26.

But speaking in an interview with a United Kingdom newspaper, The Sunday Times, Uchechi revealed that she has lost contact with her husband since he was arrested and brought back to the country.

“It’s hard for me to speak. I’m extremely devastated. He has been beaten and tortured and I am scared for his life.

“I was always worried about Nnamdi. When you’re asking for freedom from dictatorship, you are a target. But when I saw what happened in Belarus and how no one did anything, I knew nowhere was safe.

“The Nigerian government carrying out this rendition is a crime. We’re not even talking about independence” Uchechi told the newspaper.