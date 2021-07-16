PDP Reps walk out as House adopt manual transmission of election results

Friday, July 16, 2021 1:40 pm


Ndudi Elumeul: led PDP Reps in walkout of over adoption of manual transmission of results in Electoral Act

By Femi Ogunshola

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday staged a walkout in the House of Representatives as the House adopted manually transmitted election results.

The House however, rejected electronic transmission of election results.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that section 52(2) of the draft bill proposed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may adopt electronic voting.
The bill also proposed that the commission may also adopt any other method of voting in any election it conducts as it may deemed fit.
It further states that voting at an election and transmission of results under this Bill shall be in accordance with the procedure determined by the Commission.
 
However, Rep Ahmed Wase, who presided over the consideration of the report at the Committee of a Whole ruled that the section had been taken.
 
This was contrary to the expectations of the opposition party which made the House had a stormy session on July 15 over the controversial section.
 
The House had adjourned till July 16 in a bid to reconsider the report and calm frayed nerves.
 
Wase, in his remarks, said that the gavel had been banged on July 15 over the issue and there was no need to revisit it as those in support of manual transmission of election result had the “Yes” as against those opposed to it.
 
This however, stirred another controversy when he said that the House had already considered items 1 to 54.

The development brewed some commotion as the session became rowdy.

Rep Ndudi Elumelu, the Minority Leader of the House of Reps immediately led other PDP lawmakers out of plenary.

Rep Toby Okechwuku, the Deputy Minority Leader, of the House had earlier raised issue concerning section 52(2) when he noticed that it was skipped by Wase.

A disagreement had occurred on whether or not members should vote on the electronic transmission of election results.

The disagreement was after the House had taken presentations from the officials of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) team at plenary.

The House however, adjourned till Sept. 14.

