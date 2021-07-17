Photos: As floods ravage Lagos, Ogun, experts state precautions

Photos: As floods ravage Lagos, Ogun, experts state precautions

Saturday, July 17, 2021 11:45 am


 

Cars almost submerged

The windows of heaven were opened on Friday, in a manner of speaking, and it rained cats and dogs in Lagos and Ogun States. As shown by residents on social media, cars and property in several parts of Lagos were submerged.

Thus, Ibrahim Farinloye, acting assistant zonal coordinator, south-west zonal office, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), was quoted by The Cable that residents should avoid driving when flood covers half of vehicles’ tyres.

In his words: “Once the rainwater gets to half of the wheels it sweeps off your vehicle.”

“Kindly park and move on to higher ground for safety.”

“The rainwater must have risen above our ankles, once it happens like this, the flood has the capacity to carry us off.”

“Residents of Lagos Island, Eti-Osa, Alimosho, Amuwo Odofin, Ikeja, Ojo, Kosofe, Apapa, Epe, Oshodi-Isolo, Shomolu, Surulere and Ajeromi /Ifelodun LGAs are advised to be more careful when it rains.”

In May, the Nigeria Hydrological released the 2021 warned that this year’s rains would be heavy and heavy flooding would be experienced in 28 states.

While other experts advised that government should dredge the main and secondary water channels, residents should cultivate the habit of not clogging the drains with refuse.

In Ogun it was all tales of woes on all the Dapo Abiodun neglected roads of Olambe, Matogun, Ope-Ilu, Oke Adiyan, Orudu, and others. Motorists who live on those axes went through hell on Friday and still do a day after.

Below are photographs of the flood:

Flood and floating cars on Lagos road

Flood in Lagos

 

Lagos rains

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    Ecobank Announces Zero Fees for Transactions on Rapidtransfer
    PDP logo: Anambra PDP confident of victory in the state's November gubernatorial poll despite exclusion by INEC 17 mins ago

    Anambra 2021: Even, without a candidate, PDP optimistic of victory
    Chairman of Andoni local government area,Rivers, Erastus Awortu in Rivers State addressing Stakeholders on INEC Voters'Continuous registration. 33 mins ago

    Rivers 2023: Andoni LG Chair kick-starts mobilization for registration of voters
    Soludo: his campaign organisation said he will contest and win Anambra governorship election despite exclusion in list of candidates for the election published by INEC 2 hours ago

    Perish Negative Thoughts, Soludo Will Contest the November 6 Election and Win – Campaign Group
    Governor Duoye Diri and Winner of Season Six of the recently concluded Nigerian Idol, Kingdom Kroseide. 2 hours ago

    Nigerian Idol Winner, Kingdom, gets Bayelsa govt scholarship
    Igbo, Yoruba leaders in the UK in a group photograph with the Nigerian High Commissioner to the UK, Amb. Sarafa Isola after the meeting: They pledged commitment to the unity of Nigeria 3 hours ago

    Agitations: Igbo, Yoruba leaders meet Nigeria’s UK envoy in London
    Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State: asks President Muhammadu Buhari for N100 billion for establishment of ranches 3 hours ago

    Why Buhari should give Benue N100bn for ranching – Gov. Ortom
    Amina Az-Zubair as the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations 3 hours ago

    UN deputy chief warns of a ‘hurricane of humanitarian crises’