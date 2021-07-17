Photos: As floods ravage Lagos, Ogun, experts state precautions

The windows of heaven were opened on Friday, in a manner of speaking, and it rained cats and dogs in Lagos and Ogun States. As shown by residents on social media, cars and property in several parts of Lagos were submerged.

Thus, Ibrahim Farinloye, acting assistant zonal coordinator, south-west zonal office, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), was quoted by The Cable that residents should avoid driving when flood covers half of vehicles’ tyres.

In his words: “Once the rainwater gets to half of the wheels it sweeps off your vehicle.”

“Kindly park and move on to higher ground for safety.”

“The rainwater must have risen above our ankles, once it happens like this, the flood has the capacity to carry us off.”

“Residents of Lagos Island, Eti-Osa, Alimosho, Amuwo Odofin, Ikeja, Ojo, Kosofe, Apapa, Epe, Oshodi-Isolo, Shomolu, Surulere and Ajeromi /Ifelodun LGAs are advised to be more careful when it rains.”

In May, the Nigeria Hydrological released the 2021 warned that this year’s rains would be heavy and heavy flooding would be experienced in 28 states.

While other experts advised that government should dredge the main and secondary water channels, residents should cultivate the habit of not clogging the drains with refuse.

In Ogun it was all tales of woes on all the Dapo Abiodun neglected roads of Olambe, Matogun, Ope-Ilu, Oke Adiyan, Orudu, and others. Motorists who live on those axes went through hell on Friday and still do a day after.

Below are photographs of the flood: