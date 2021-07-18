Gov. Abiodun vows to end activities of cult gangs in Ogun

Abiodun made these known on Saturday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign event for the forthcoming local government election held at Odogbolu town, Odogbolu Local Government Area. He therefore announced that his government would set a Special Task Force to deal with the menace of cultism, not only in the educational institutions, but all the nooks and crannies of the state.

According to the governor, cult activities would henceforth be regarded as a sabotage to the state, emphasising that his government was determined to put a stop to it.

“I am happy that today no one is shooting, you can all see that the political temperature of Ogun State is so low, there is rest of mind, no problem, we are all going about our work.

“All those involved in cultism should repent because if we catch them, the will face the full wrath of the law. I am setting up a Special Taskforce on Cultism because we are working towards making this state number one state in this country, and any attempt to undermine that by way of cultism is an act of sabotage and we will put an end to it”, the governor stated.

He acknowledged Odogbolu Local Government as the “food basket” of the state, noting his administration was committed to the advancement of the agricultural sector in the area.

“This is an agrarian local government, I am committed to advancing the cause of agriculture in this local government. I am investing in agriculture because, not only do you have the land, you have land in abundance and also close to Lagos”, he added.

The governor said in the last two years, his government had constructed over 270 km of roads, almost a thousand housing units, 700 schools, about 100 primary health care centers among others, across the state.

In Odogbolu LG, Abiodun disclosed that 56 projects had been executed, pointing out that construction of Ala-Omu and Idowa-Ibefun Roads had just been approved, adding his administration would continue working towards achieving prosperity for all in the state.

The governor, while presenting the party flags to the APC chairmanship and vice chairmanship candidates, Shuaib Ladejobi and Iretiolu Adenugba, urged party faithful and people of Odogboluto cast their votes for the party in the local government elections coming up on July 24.