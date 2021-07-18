Verbatim: Cross River’s Cally Air Zooms for the Skies

Verbatim: Cross River’s Cally Air Zooms for the Skies

Sunday, July 18, 2021 6:27 pm


Cross River State’s Cally Air

“Even if I, as the governor, am late for boarding by one minute, the planes have to shut their doors and leave me on the ground. It is a commitment that I give that no one single Cross Riverian will have the right to keep this aircraft on the ground for one second. Leave as soon as it’s due. What I want is Cally on the dot,”
– Governor Ben Ayade

Cally Air, Cross River State commercial airliner, (the dream began in 2016), actually made its maiden landing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport, Abuja, on Thursday, 15 July 2021.

That day, Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, said with eclat: “This is the beginning of Cross River state’s emancipation and complete decoupling from dependence on the federal government. My strong conviction is that Cally Air is the beginning of the privatization process of actually creating a private sector that never existed before. It is also the beginning of creating an alternative economy that never existed in Cross River state”.

Ayade further said that the Cally Air reality was, according to a Leadership report, a strong message that sub-nationals could actually become fully independent, observing that the Airliner was “going to increase passenger traffic to Cross River state and the Obudu international airport which he disclosed would be completed by December, 2021.”

He added: “Let the people know today that anything your mind conceives can be achieved. Cally Air will also be flying Obudu and Obudu cattle ranch will have its huge traffic.

The CallyAir Boeing 737-300, as reported further by Leadership, comes with special GPS system, “best of its kind in use, and state-of-the-art communication system. It is the most successful aircraft type in the Boeing history and is renowned for having the highest safety record.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos APC leaders and chairmanship candidates at the official presentation of party’s flags ahead of the July 24 Local Government election in Lagos on Sunday 47 mins ago

    LG poll: Lagos APC presents flags to candidates, boasts of victory
    File: NDLEA operatives: 1 hour ago

    NDLEA recovers 548,000 tramadol tablets, arrests drug kingpin
    2 hours ago

    OSSAP-SDGs Tackles Poverty, Unemployment with Skill Acquisition Centres
    Ndudi Elumeul: 2 hours ago

    Elumelu advocates stiffer sanction for electoral offence
    2 hours ago

    Osinbajo to ECOWAS Group: Let’s Drive Inclusive Trade to Boost Sub-regional Economy
    2 hours ago

    OPEC+ upward adjustment on crude oil production starts August
    2 hours ago

    Governor Sanwo-Olu Wins Vanguard Personality of the Year Award
    2 hours ago

    Fidelity Bank Boosts Basketball Teams with N15 Million