COVID-19: UNIPORT on red alert, VC directs mandatory wearing of face mask

Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt

With the news of discovery of Delta Variant of COVID-19 in Nigeria, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Professor Owunari Abraham Georgewill, has ordered the mandatory use of face masks on the institution’s campus effective from today Monday, 19th July 2021.

In the directive, the VC also directed that all staff, students and visitors must wash their hands regularly, use hand sanitizers, as well as observe strict social distancing and all attendant COVID-19 protocols for indoor activities, including examinations, lectures and meetings.

In a memo signed by the Chairman of the COVID-19 Steering Committee, Professor Siminialayi Iyeopu, on his behalf, the Vice Chancellor stated the measures are aimed at curbing the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the Coronavirus within the University community.

Rivers State is among the six states put on red alert by the federal government for the possible outbreak of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 infections.