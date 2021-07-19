Troops kill 3 terrorists, arrest scores of fighters, informants – Army

Troops kill 3 terrorists, arrest scores of fighters, informants – Army

Monday, July 19, 2021 10:33 pm


File: Nigerian troops after an encounter with Boko Haram terrorists

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have eliminated three Boko Haram terrorists and arrested scores of their fighters, informants and logistics suppliers in recent encounters in the North East theatre of operation.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the troops of 151 Task Force Battalion eliminated the terrorists in an ambush operation on their crossing point along Banki Junction – Miyanti road, while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

He also disclosed that troops had on July 15, arrested some suspected terrorists who surrendered to troops along with their families, while fleeing their enclaves, following continuous bombardment of their hideouts by troops of the Battalion.

According to him, the escaping terrorists and their families were arrested at the outskirts of Aza and Bula Daloye villages in Bama local Government area of Borno by troops of the Battalion on fighting patrol at Miyanti and Darajamel.

“The arrested suspects comprised of eleven adult male terrorists, five adult females and twelve children.

“The troops also recovered 27 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, three AK 47 rifle magazines and a black fragmental Jacket from the suspects. They are currently undergoing preliminary investigations,” he said.

The Army spokesperson further disclosed that troops of 7 Division Garrison in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force have on July 17, tracked and arrested Boko Haram informants and logistics suppliers at Lawanti and Gongolun Communities of Jere Local Government area of Borno.

He said the suspects had confessed to have been working as informants for the terrorists, whom they provide with information on troops’ movements, locations, deployments, strength, calibre of weapons and other activities.

According to him, they also admitted to have supplied the terrorists with basic logistics for their daily survival, ranging from Petroleum Oil and Lubricant (POL), drugs, mosquito nets, kolanuts, recharge cards and food stuff.

He added that the suspects also disclosed that they were remunerated by the terrorists with proceeds made from selling dismantled old motorcycle parts to dealers in order to fund their purchases.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has commended the troops for being proactive in the ongoing clearance operations.

“He charged them to maintain the tempo and ensure the terrorists are smoked out of their enclaves,” he said.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Mali's new interim President, Colonel Assimi Goita 3 mins ago

    UN experts condemn rise in attacks on “slaves” in Mali
    NECO: gets new Registrar 13 mins ago

    NECO gets new Registrar
    23 mins ago

    Angry mob set ablaze 3 suspected motorcycle thieves in Lagos
    File: President Buhari welcomes Aiwaju Tinubu 1 hour ago

    Eid-el-Kabir: Tinubu urges prayers for Buhari, other leaders
    Governor Okowa of Delta State 2 hours ago

    It’s a plot to rig in 2023 – Okowa reacts to rejection of e-transmission of election results
    Professor Akin Abayomi 6 hours ago

    Lagos records 4 COVID-19 related deaths in 4 days
    King of Boys 2 poster 6 hours ago

    First poster teaser for ‘King of Boys 2’ unveiled
    Court: 6 hours ago

    Court orders final forfeiture of N1.3bn to FG