IPOB: Why we sacked Simon Ekpa from Radio Biafra

Wednesday, July 21, 2021 4:29 pm


Simon Ekpa: sacked as director of Radio Biafra

Finland based Biafra activist, Simon Ekpa has been sacked less than two weeks after he announced that he is taking over the position of detained leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB Nnamdi Kanu as a broadcaster on Radio Biafra.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), announced the sack of Ekpa in a statement by its spokesperson Emma Powerful on Wednesday.

According to IPOB Ekpa was sacked because of his refusal to sign the rules of engagement and code of conduct guiding those broadcasting on Radio Biafra.

A statement by IPOB Spokesperson, Emma Powerful, reads: “The global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has observed with regrets, that Mazi Simon Ekpa whom our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu gave an appointment and duty to start broadcasting on Radio Biafra doesn’t want to follow the laid down rules of operation in Radio Biafra

“Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu gave the directive while in detention, but Mazi Simon Ekpa has refused to follow the principles

“Mazi Simon Ekpa has refused to sign the rules of engagement and code of conduct guiding those broadcasting on Radio Biafra

“We don’t understand why Mazi Ekpa would not like to follow the steps of other broadcasters on the platform who have since done the needful

“IPOB is a big movement, and cannot just change the rules because of one individual as this may set a bad precedence

“Mazi Simon Ekpa is a hardworking Biafran whose immense contributions towards the restoration of Biafra are highly appreciated, but for not signing the code of conduct as a broadcaster on Radio Biafra, he may not continue to have the opportunity of broadcasting via the platform

“This decision was not intended to ridicule or undermine anyone but to prove to all that due process cannot be compromised in IPOB

“IPOB is a well-structured movement where the activities of members are regulated with well-thought-out rules

“No one should act in a way that suggests that the laws are meant for a certain group of people

“While Mazi Simon Ekpa has the right to make his broadcasts on Facebook and other platforms of his choice, he may no longer broadcast on Radio Biafra as one of the official broadcasters.”

